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Middle East Fighting Could Push Indiana Gas Prices Higher

If lawmakers do not act, the gasoline tax will take effect again Aug. 7

Published on July 13, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Fighting between the United States and Iran could drive gas prices higher in Indiana if the conflict disrupts global oil supplies.

President Donald Trump said Friday that negotiations with Iran would continue but also declared the ceasefire over, raising new concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Indiana’s congressional representatives took different positions on the conflict. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, a Republican, said questions remain about how long the fighting will last. Democratic Rep. André Carson criticized the conflict and renewed calls for the U.S. to rely less on foreign oil.

AAA reports the average price for regular gasoline in Indiana was $3.25 a gallon as of Saturday night

Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Braun paused Indiana’s gasoline tax, lowering prices by about 60 cents a gallon. Under state law, the tax suspension ends in early August.

If lawmakers do not act, the gasoline tax will take effect again Aug. 7, increasing fuel prices by about 60 cents a gallon.

Middle East Fighting Could Push Indiana Gas Prices Higher was originally published on wibc.com

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