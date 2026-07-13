Destin Conrad Talks 'Nervous,' His Grammy Nomination, Roadr...
Destin Conrad Talks ‘Nervous,’ His Grammy Nomination, Roadrunner, and His First ESSENCE Festival With CVBER
- Conrad's 'Roadrunner' album reflects the reality of life as a touring artist
- Grammy nomination affirmed years of hard work and dedication for Conrad
- ESSENCE Festival performance was a meaningful milestone in Conrad's career
Destin Conrad Talks ‘Nervous,’ His Grammy Nomination, Roadrunner, and His First ESSENCE Festival With CVBER
Fresh off an unforgettable weekend at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Grammy nominated R&B artist Destin Conrad is entering one of the biggest chapters of his career.
Following his performance at Coca Cola’s Shine City Experience, Conrad caught up with CVBER to discuss his latest single Nervous, the inspiration behind his upcoming album Roadrunner, earning his first Grammy nomination, and what performing at ESSENCE Festival meant to him.
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Conrad recently released Nervous, the first single from his upcoming project, Roadrunner. While he kept many details about the album under wraps, he said the record was the perfect introduction to this next phase of his career.
When asked about the meaning behind Roadrunner, Conrad explained that the title reflects the reality of his life as an artist.
“Roadrunner symbolizes me constantly being on the road, listening to music, playing shows, and what it takes to be a touring artist.”
As his career continues to grow, the project is expected to capture both the excitement and challenges that come with life on tour.
Looking ahead, Conrad hopes listeners walk away with music they can enjoy all year long.
“I’m hoping people get really good records they can play outside. Feel good music.”
He also hinted that another tour could be on the horizon.
“Maybe a tour.”
Although fans now know him as one of R&B’s fastest rising stars, Conrad’s journey began years ago creating content during the Vine era.
When asked how it felt to go from social media creator to Grammy nominated artist, Conrad admitted the moment was especially emotional because of everything that happened leading up to it.
“I had to cancel a show the night before,” he recalled. “I was really sad because I’ve never had to do that.”
The next morning, everything changed.
Conrad woke up to the news that Love on Digital had received a Grammy nomination.
“It was a good affirmation for what I’ve been doing.”
For Conrad, the nomination served as confirmation that years of hard work, growth, and dedication were paying off.
Another major first came during this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where Conrad performed as part of Coca Cola’s Shine City Experience.
For many Black artists, performing during ESSENCE Festival represents more than just another show. It is an opportunity to celebrate Black music, culture, and community alongside thousands of fans.
“This is my first one,” Conrad said.
The experience left a lasting impression.
“It’s beautiful. I’ve realized that it’s such a beautiful thing to have space and community. I’m just really excited to be a part of people’s memories at such a beautiful event.”
He added that simply being part of ESSENCE Festival was meaningful.
“It’s really good to see myself in these spaces.”
The Music That Inspires Destin Conrad
The conversation also included a few rapid fire questions that gave fans a glimpse into Conrad’s personal music taste.
If he could only bring one album on a road trip, he’d choose Choose Your Weapon by Hiatus Kaiyote.
His favorite artist?
Musiq Soulchild.
As for the one song he could listen to the entire drive, Conrad picked Party by Beyonce.
When asked whether he preferred André 3000’s original version or J. Cole’s take, Conrad quickly chose André.
The interview also revealed a few fun facts about the singer. He picked FaceTime over texting, chose Brandy over Aaliyah during a rapid fire round, and said he’ll always choose Vine over TikTok because that’s where his journey first began.
With Nervous now available, Roadrunner on the way, and a Grammy nomination already under his belt, Destin Conrad is entering what could be the biggest year of his career.
Between new music, the possibility of another tour, and unforgettable moments like his first ESSENCE Festival performance, Conrad continues proving why he is one of the most exciting voices in modern R&B.
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If this next chapter is anything like the first glimpse fans have received through Nervous, there’s plenty more to look forward to from Destin Conrad in the months ahead.
Destin Conrad Talks ‘Nervous,’ His Grammy Nomination, Roadrunner, and His First ESSENCE Festival With CVBER was originally published on hot1009.com