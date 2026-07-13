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Shooting in Anderson Leaves 6 People Injured

Six people were hurt in a shooting that police in Anderson said happened after an altercation amongst a large gathering.

Published on July 13, 2026

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ANDERSON, Ind. — A shooting in Anderson left six people injured early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, a shooting occurred near the intersection of Nichol and Madison Avenues around 5 a.m. Before the shooting occurred, APD officers had been monitoring a large gathering that had popped up in the area.

During that gathering, an altercation broke out and shots were fired. Police quickly moved in on the gathering and apprehended an individual they saw firing shots during the incident. As of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, that individual was still in police custody.

After further canvassing the area, police located three people who appeared to have been shot. All three of those individuals were transported to area hospitals to have their injuries treated.

As police’s investigation of the shooting continued, they learned three more individuals were injured in the shooting. Those victims reportedly checked into hospitals in Anderson, Tipton and Muncie.

Per APD, five males and one female were injured during the incident. It’s currently unclear if all six of the injured individuals who were injured were shot.

At least one of the victims was transported to an Indianapolis hospital. That person is currently in serious but stable condition. APD reported that all five of the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet provided the ages of the victims and the suspected shooter. APD’s criminal investigations division is currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are encouraging those with information on Saturday morning’s shooting to call Detective Cora Garcia with APD at (765) 648-6729. Alternatively, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

Shooting in Anderson Leaves 6 People Injured was originally published on wibc.com

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