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Why Larry Nance Jr. Is a Great Fit for the Pacers'

Why Larry Nance Jr. Is a Great Fit for the Pacers'

The 33-year-old, entering his 11th NBA season, has also suited up for the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Hawks.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets
Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Why Larry Nance Jr. Is a Great Fit for the Pacers’

The Indiana Pacers made their second move of NBA free agency this week, agreeing to terms with veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. on a one-year contract worth roughly $4 million. To help make the move work financially, Indiana waived reserve big man Micah Potter.

Nance spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, appearing in 35 games and averaging a career-low 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in just 12.8 minutes per outing. The 33-year-old, entering his 11th NBA season, has also suited up for the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Hawks.

For his career, he’s averaged:

  • 7.5 points
  • 5.9 rebounds
  • 1.8 assists
  • 580 appearances.

So why bring in a big man who barely cracked Cleveland’s rotation last year?

The fit goes beyond box scores. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Nance gives Indiana a smaller, switchable option who can still bang around the front court or let the Pacers go small. He’s long been a reliable roll man in pick-and-roll actions and has flashed three-point range in recent seasons, shooting better than 40% from deep in two of the last three years.

RELATED | Pacers Land Kelly Oubre Jr. on Two-Year Deal

Take a look at some of his highlights below:

Just as important is what he brings off the court. Nance has built a reputation across six franchises as one of the better teammates and locker-room presences in the league which is a trait Indiana has consistently prioritized when filling out its bench.

With Tyrese Haliburton set to return from injury and the Pacers hoping to contend again in the Eastern Conference, adding a steady, well-respected veteran to a frontcourt mix that includes Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff and newly signed Kelly Oubre Jr. gives Rick Carlisle another dependable option and another voice in the locker room.

Why Larry Nance Jr. Is a Great Fit for the Pacers' was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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