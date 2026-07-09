Listen Live
Close
Music

Jimmy Jam on Michael and Janet Jackson's Song Scream

Jimmy Jam Says There Was Some ‘Competitiveness’ Between Michael and Janet Jackson While Making ‘Scream’ (Exclusive)

Published on July 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Jimmy Jam Says There Was Some ‘Competitiveness’ Between Michael and Janet Jackson While Making ‘Scream’ (Exclusive)

Jimmy Jam recalls the friendly competition between Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson while working on the song “Scream.” Janet felt like she was just a guest on Michael’s song and deferred to his preferences during the recording process. Despite recording their vocals in different locations, Michael was impressed with Janet’s performance and even traveled to Minneapolis to record with her. The collaboration between the siblings resulted in a successful song and music video that earned critical acclaim and accolades. Janet later reflected on the experience, stating that working on “Scream” helped her understand her brother’s struggles at the time.

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals
Music  |  JC

Jimmy Jam Says There Was Some ‘Competitiveness’ Between Michael and Janet Jackson While Making ‘Scream’ (Exclusive)

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She’s Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic

27 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Village People Co-Founder Victor Willis Dies at 74, Leaving Behind a Lasting Musical Legacy

Obama Presidential Center Opens To The Public
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Barack Obama Says One Career Skill Can Set You Apart at Work

Crime  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells: Ben Crump Announces Independent Autopsy, Says There Were 'So Many Inconsistencies' Surrounding His Death

2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Ex-Friend Files: K. Michelle & Shamea Unfollow Each Other, Fans Suspect #RHOA Reunion Fallout–'A Friend To Everyone Is A Friend To No One'

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ronald Nored Brings Vision and Grit to Butler in 107.5 The Fan Sit-Down

Be The People Open Call Launch Party
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Poo Bear Unites Music Stars for ‘Gotta Be Us (Be The People)’ Community Anthem

Mourners Pay Their Respects At Clive Davis Funeral
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Music Icons and Hollywood Stars Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Clive Davis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close