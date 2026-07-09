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Jimmy Jam Says There Was Some ‘Competitiveness’ Between Michael and Janet Jackson While Making ‘Scream’ (Exclusive)

Jimmy Jam recalls the friendly competition between Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson while working on the song “Scream.” Janet felt like she was just a guest on Michael’s song and deferred to his preferences during the recording process. Despite recording their vocals in different locations, Michael was impressed with Janet’s performance and even traveled to Minneapolis to record with her. The collaboration between the siblings resulted in a successful song and music video that earned critical acclaim and accolades. Janet later reflected on the experience, stating that working on “Scream” helped her understand her brother’s struggles at the time.