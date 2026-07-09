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Parker Blasts WNBA Players Over Caitlin Clark's All-Star Ranking

Candace Parker Blasts WNBA Players Over Caitlin Clark's All-Star Ranking

The WNBA legend didn't hold back after players voted Caitlin Clark the league's 11th-best guard in 2026 All-Star voting, "Y'all need to go to a therapist."

Published on July 9, 2026

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Caitlin Clark finds herself at the center of more controversy as WNBA legend Candace Parker calls out current WNBA players who voted Clark as the 11th-best guard for the 2026 All-Star Game.

“It’s also kinda crazy. I wholeheartedly believe that there need to be some rules with the WNBA players, because this is getting out of hand. Caitlin Clark [being] voted 11th-best guard by WNBA players—that’s crazy,” Parker said to Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, Parker’s co-host on the Post Moves podcast.

Parker later added: “I think people need to look at themselves in the mirror and realize you’ve got some insecurities, if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist and figure out what childhood issues you have, ’cause if you’re sitting there, and looking at yourself in the mirror, and putting her at the 11th-best guard… like c’mon.”

But X had heat for the WNBA voters, Candace Parker’s All-star picks and the news that a Senator is pushing legislation to hold the WNBA responsible for not protecting Clark.

Parker took the brunt of the scorn not only for her Clark hot-take, but also her list of women she believed should be All-stars, more importantly her belief that Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White should be Coach of the Year.

https://twitter.com/paigeemadisonn/status/2075234031658995878

But the wildest part of all of this is Texas congressman Rep. August Pfluger warning the WNBA that if they don’t protect Clark at all costs then he’d call for the Department of Justice and the Equal Employment OC to come down on the league for violating civil rights laws. 

Candace Parker Blasts WNBA Players Over Caitlin Clark's All-Star Ranking was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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