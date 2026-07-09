Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 27

You know what it is!

The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Will and Jada reportedly moving back in together, Gaultier Cardi sparking romance rumors with soccer star Maduka Okoye, Tamar Braxton addressing Kandi and Monica’s suspected ‘side-eye’ shade, Zendaya serving Goddess glam at The Odyssey World Premiere, the baddest (and buzziest) bombshells setting ESSENCE Fest ablaze, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Normani making her return to the series after stunning at this year’s star-studded ESSENCE Fest.

The “Motivation” singer had her foot on our necks the entire weekend with an epic Aaliyah tribute and crowd-pleasing performance at Coca-Cola’s Shine City in the convention center.

The bustling activation celebrated the beverage giant’s 31st consecutive year as an ESSENCE Festival partner with live performances, interactive programming and cultural conversations centered around music, wellness, storytelling and connection.

Hosted by Jamila Mustafa and Charles Beloved, the 3-day experience attracted thousands of attendees for performances by Mario, Coi Leray, and Destin Conrad, HBCU celebrations led by the legendary Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band, three distinct brand spaces with content creation opportunities, flowing drink samples, and more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features birthday baddie Saweetie slaying, along with Kayla Nicole and Jayda Cheaves giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, Lexi Williams, Jordyn Woods, Bernice Burgos, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals
Music  |  JC

Jimmy Jam Says There Was Some ‘Competitiveness’ Between Michael and Janet Jackson While Making ‘Scream’ (Exclusive)

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She’s Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic

27 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Village People Co-Founder Victor Willis Dies at 74, Leaving Behind a Lasting Musical Legacy

Obama Presidential Center Opens To The Public
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Barack Obama Says One Career Skill Can Set You Apart at Work

Crime  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells: Ben Crump Announces Independent Autopsy, Says There Were 'So Many Inconsistencies' Surrounding His Death

2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Ex-Friend Files: K. Michelle & Shamea Unfollow Each Other, Fans Suspect #RHOA Reunion Fallout–'A Friend To Everyone Is A Friend To No One'

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ronald Nored Brings Vision and Grit to Butler in 107.5 The Fan Sit-Down

Be The People Open Call Launch Party
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Poo Bear Unites Music Stars for ‘Gotta Be Us (Be The People)’ Community Anthem

Mourners Pay Their Respects At Clive Davis Funeral
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Music Icons and Hollywood Stars Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Clive Davis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close