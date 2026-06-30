Man Accused of Stomping Two People in Downtown Indianapolis

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS–Police believe one man is responsible for attacking two people in the same location on different days this month leading to one person dying and another being badly injured in downtown Indianapolis.

Both incidents happened on North Senate Avenue. The first one came on June 19 at 1:58 am. That location is between the Statehouse and the Government Center.

“According to the Coroner’s Office, an adult male was transported by ambulance from that location on June 19, 2026 for what was believed to be a medical issue. Upon examination by medical professionals in the following days, they believe the victim had sustained injuries consistent with a physical battery. The victim was in critical condition,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine says that person later died on Sunday, June 28.

Capitol Police officers say a second attack happened on North Senate Avenue as well. This one was at 2:12 am on June 26. The person who was attacked is alive, but seriously hurt.

“After investigators reviewed the video footage from the second attack they believed the suspect was the same person from the June 19 attack,” said Perrine.

Investigators say they did not find any evidence of a weapon being used either time.

“Investigators shared images of the suspect with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An officer from IMPD located the suspect on June 26 on New Jersey Street in Indianapolis. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Indiana State Police Post in Indianapolis to speak with detectives,” said Perrine.

That man has since been identified as 29-year-old Michael Willis. He was transported to the Marion County Jail Friday night. Police believe Willis stomped both of his victims nearly 20 times.

“The technology of the surveillance system downtown, specifically on the state government campus, was instrumental in this investigation. But what was also key was when we shared this information that we had with IMPD, they were able to utilize their expertise with their technology to track this suspect after the crime and before the crime through the city using different cameras. And so they were able to help us build a timeline which ultimately led to the identification of who this man was,” said Perrine.



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Man Accused of Stomping Two People in Downtown Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com