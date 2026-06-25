Braden Smith, an Indiana native, was traded to the Pacers after being drafted by the Bulls.

Smith had a standout college career at Purdue, breaking the NCAA assists record.

The move allows Smith to play for his hometown team and continue his basketball journey in Indiana.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

A homegrown star is coming home. Braden Smith, the Westfield, Indiana native who built his name at Purdue, is officially headed to the Indiana Pacers after a draft-night trade.

The path took a quick turn. The Chicago Bulls selected Smith with the No. 38 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, then shipped him to Indiana in exchange for Kam Jones, along with future pick swaps and cash, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. For a player who grew up cheering on the blue and gold, it’s the kind of full-circle moment fans across Indianapolis can celebrate.

Smith’s roots run deep in the state.

He starred at Westfield High School and earned Indiana Mr. Basketball honors in 2022, a title that carries serious weight in a place where basketball is woven into the community. Now he gets to keep writing his story in front of the people who watched him grow up.

His four years as a Boilermaker put him among the program’s all-time greats. Smith broke Bobby Hurley’s all-time NCAA assists record, finishing with 1,103 career assists. That alone tells you how he sees the floor.

The hardware piled up, too. He claimed the 2025 Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard, took home Big Ten Player of the Year, and earned consensus first-team All-American honors twice. Few players in college basketball did more to control a game.

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The Numbers Behind his Game:

Smith’s senior season showed off his all-around polish:

14.3 points per game

points per game 8.8 assists per game

assists per game 3.5 rebounds per game

rebounds per game 1.7 steals per game

steals per game 43.8% from the field

from the field 37.6% from three

from three 86.8% from the free-throw line

Yes, he stands just 5-foot-10. But a 6-foot-3.25 wingspan, sharp instincts, and relentless toughness help him compete with bigger guards. His efficiency from the line and beyond the arc gives the Pacers a steady, reliable floor general.

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Smith projects as a smart, willing playmaker who can learn behind one of the league’s best point guards. He may not start right away, but his IQ and competitive fire give him a real shot at carving out minutes.

For Indiana, this is more than a roster move. It’s a hometown kid getting his chance on the biggest stage.

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com