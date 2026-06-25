source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Chris Brown Releases Deluxe Album ‘BROWN: The Chocolate Edition’ With 37 Tracks

Chris Brown released a bigger version of his 12th studio album, BROWN: The Chocolate Edition. This edition features 10 new songs with collaborations from artists like Wizkid, Tyga, and Ty Dolla $ign. The album, which stands for Break Rules Only When Necessary, includes a total of 37 tracks. Moreover, it showcases Brown’s signature melodic vocals and emotional storytelling. The original version of the album reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B Albums chart. Several tracks also made it onto the Hot R&B Songs chart. Following the success of his previous album, 11:11 (Deluxe), which won a GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Album, Brown is set to embark on a co-headlining stadium tour with Usher. This tour starts on June 26 in Denver. Source: https://v1019.com/2026/06/22/chris-brown-releases-deluxe-album-brown-the-chocolate-edition-with-37-tracks/