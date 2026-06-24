Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Rick Fox Sworn In as Bahamian Senator After Election Loss

Rick Fox has been sworn in as a senator in the Bahamas after his election loss, joining the opposition with a focus on transparency and economic reform.

Published on June 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IBE music Survey

Rick Fox Bahamas senator appointment is making headlines after the former NBA champion and actor officially took the oath of office in a new political role in The Bahamas.

Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Fox was sworn in on May 18, 2026, at Government House, marking a significant shift from sports and entertainment into formal public service.

From the Court to the Campaign Trail

Fox initially ran as a candidate for the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Party during the general election. However, he was not successful in securing enough votes to win a seat in the House of Assembly.

Despite the loss, his political journey did not end there.

Because Senate positions in The Bahamas are appointed rather than elected, FNM leader Michael C. Pintard selected Fox as one of the party’s four opposition senators.

Fox, who was born in Canada to a Canadian mother and Bahamian father, is legally eligible to serve and was raised in the country he now represents.

What He Plans to Focus On

Following his swearing-in, Rick Fox shared his vision publicly via Instagram, outlining three core priorities:

  • Strengthening government transparency and accountability
  • Analyzing voter engagement and democratic participation trends
  • Supporting economic reforms that prioritize opportunities for Bahamians

The Rick Fox Bahamas senator appointment reflects a broader transition into civic leadership grounded in community-focused goals.

Political Landscape in the Bahamas

Fox joins the 16-member Senate following a general election that saw incumbent Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Progressive Liberal Party retain power.

He will serve alongside fellow opposition senators including Elsworth Johnson, Arinthia Komolafe, and Dr. Trevor Johnson.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Naturi Naughton Says Her Husband Made Her Wait a Year Before They Officially Dated

K. Michelle Says She’s Banned From Sony Music’s New York Headquarters

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Bahamas Free National Movement Rick Fox Senate The Bahamas

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Rick Fox Sworn In as Bahamian Senator After Election Loss

Fifth Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Naturi Naughton Says Her Husband Made Her Wait a Year Before They Officially Dated

GCAPP EmPower Party
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

K. Michelle Says She’s Banned From Sony Music’s New York Headquarters

American Soul Singer Erykah Badu at the Auditorium Theater In Chicago, Ilinois
22 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She Sent Angela A Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Washington Wizards Select AJ Dybantsa No. 1 At 2026 NBA Draft

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Soccer  |  lexdirects

Wait A Minute… Ain’t That Diamond’s Brother?! More FIFA Fever, Fine Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars Sparking A World Cup Swoonami

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

Ohio Cop Placed On Leave After Kneeling On Black 15-Year-Old Girl's Neck During Juneteenth Arrest

Pop Culture  |  Danielle Canada

Seen On The (World Cup) Scene: Ciara, Issa Rae, Uzo Aduba & Soccer Stars Named Coca-Cola Coin Toss Assistants

Promotional poster for a music event featuring the artist Erykah Badu x The Alchemist, presenting "ZZZZ" on 9/22/26 at Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN.
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

WTLC Exclusive: Get Erykah Badu Tickets Before Everyone Else!

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close