Rick Fox Sworn In as Bahamian Senator After Election Loss

Rick Fox Bahamas senator appointment is making headlines after the former NBA champion and actor officially took the oath of office in a new political role in The Bahamas.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Fox was sworn in on May 18, 2026, at Government House, marking a significant shift from sports and entertainment into formal public service.

From the Court to the Campaign Trail

Fox initially ran as a candidate for the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Party during the general election. However, he was not successful in securing enough votes to win a seat in the House of Assembly.

Despite the loss, his political journey did not end there.

Because Senate positions in The Bahamas are appointed rather than elected, FNM leader Michael C. Pintard selected Fox as one of the party’s four opposition senators.

Fox, who was born in Canada to a Canadian mother and Bahamian father, is legally eligible to serve and was raised in the country he now represents.

What He Plans to Focus On

Following his swearing-in, Rick Fox shared his vision publicly via Instagram, outlining three core priorities:

Strengthening government transparency and accountability

Analyzing voter engagement and democratic participation trends

Supporting economic reforms that prioritize opportunities for Bahamians

The Rick Fox Bahamas senator appointment reflects a broader transition into civic leadership grounded in community-focused goals.

Political Landscape in the Bahamas

Fox joins the 16-member Senate following a general election that saw incumbent Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Progressive Liberal Party retain power.

He will serve alongside fellow opposition senators including Elsworth Johnson, Arinthia Komolafe, and Dr. Trevor Johnson.

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