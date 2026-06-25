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Michael Jackson Earnings Posthumously Surpass Expectations

Michael Jackson has reportedly earned around $3.5 billion since his death

Published on June 25, 2026

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Michael Jackson has reportedly earned around $3.5 billion since his death

Michael Jackson’s estate has reportedly earned an astonishing $3.5 billion since his death 17 years ago. This makes him one of the most powerful posthumous money-making figures in entertainment. His iconic songs like “Billie Jean” and “Thriller” continue to be streamed, sold, and played across generations. As a result, this solidifies his legacy as the King of Pop. Forbes consistently ranks him as the highest-earning deceased celebrity. This highlights the enduring impact of his music and image in the industry. Jackson’s ability to create a lasting legacy that transcends time and continues to generate revenue showcases the difference between fame and legacy in the world of entertainment. Source: https://zambianobserver.com/michael-jackson-has-reportedly-earned-around-3-5-billion-since-his-death

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