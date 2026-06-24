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Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just ‘Dumb Sh*t’

Eric Benét recently discussed his past struggles with infidelity and the label of sex addiction during an a recent interview. In fact, Eric Benet on his past infidelities has always been a topic fans have wondered about. He emphasized that he does not consider himself a sex addict, despite attending a rehabilitation program in 2002. Benét took accountability for his actions, admitting to being selfish and making mistakes. As Eric Benet on his past infidelities became more transparent, he highlighted the importance of owning up to one’s behavior and using it as an opportunity for growth. Benét, who was previously married to Halle Berry, clarified that he is not addicted to sex and has moved forward in his life with a focus on personal development and accountability. Additionally, many interviews have touched on Eric Benet on his past infidelities, examining how he has changed. Ultimately, Eric Benet on his past infidelities offers insight into his journey toward healing and growth. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/backwoodsaltar/eric-benet-sex-addict-rehab-breakfast-club