Listen Live
Close
Recording Artists

Eric Benet on His Past Infidelities and Accountability

Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just ‘Dumb Sh*t’

Published on June 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IBE music Survey
7th Annual Mother's Day Music Festival
Source: Donald Kravitz / Getty

Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just ‘Dumb Sh*t’

Eric Benét recently discussed his past struggles with infidelity and the label of sex addiction during an a recent interview. In fact, Eric Benet on his past infidelities has always been a topic fans have wondered about. He emphasized that he does not consider himself a sex addict, despite attending a rehabilitation program in 2002. Benét took accountability for his actions, admitting to being selfish and making mistakes. As Eric Benet on his past infidelities became more transparent, he highlighted the importance of owning up to one’s behavior and using it as an opportunity for growth. Benét, who was previously married to Halle Berry, clarified that he is not addicted to sex and has moved forward in his life with a focus on personal development and accountability. Additionally, many interviews have touched on Eric Benet on his past infidelities, examining how he has changed. Ultimately, Eric Benet on his past infidelities offers insight into his journey toward healing and growth. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/backwoodsaltar/eric-benet-sex-addict-rehab-breakfast-club

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Recording Artists  |  JC

Drake’s dating dilemma: why the rapper is still single in a modern romance world

Eric Benet Performs At Le Grand Rex
Recording Artists  |  JC

Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just ‘Dumb Sh*t’

12 Items
Politics  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Zohran Mamdani’s Political Machine Steamrolls New York Primaries

Style & Fashion  |  Martin Berrios

Pharrell Debuts New Music With Lil Baby, Quavo & NBA YoungBoy At Louis Vuitton Show

Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Rick Fox Sworn In as Bahamian Senator After Election Loss

Fifth Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Naturi Naughton Says Her Husband Made Her Wait a Year Before They Officially Dated

GCAPP EmPower Party
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

K. Michelle Says She’s Banned From Sony Music’s New York Headquarters

American Soul Singer Erykah Badu at the Auditorium Theater In Chicago, Ilinois
22 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She Sent Angela A Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Washington Wizards Select AJ Dybantsa No. 1 At 2026 NBA Draft

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close