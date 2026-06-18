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Lil Nas X Mental Health: Overcoming Personal Struggles

Lil Nas X gets candid about bipolar disorder, rehab after mental health episode: ‘I’m feeling better’

Published on June 18, 2026

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Source: Instagram / other

Lil Nas X gets candid about bipolar disorder, rehab after mental health episode: ‘I’m feeling better’

Lil Nas X recently shared an update on his mental health struggles in a candid social media video. In fact, Health update has caught the attention of many fans. He revealed that he has been in rehab for a few months and is now receiving therapy and psychiatric help. The artist acknowledged his bipolar disorder diagnosis and expressed gratitude to his fans for their support. Moreover, followers consider this a significant update. Despite the challenges he faces, Lil Nas X stated that he is feeling better, creating freely, and experiencing less fear. He humorously remarked on the difficulties of being Black, gay, and bipolar, but emphasized that he is in a better place and focused on personal growth Overall, fans continue to look out for each new Mental Health update as his journey unfolds. Source: https://tonedeaf.thebrag.com/lil-nas-x-addresses-mental-health-issues-video/

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