Listen Live
Close
All News

Community Park Welcomes The Hill 317 With New Partnership

The Hill 317 Returns Home to Lawrence Community Park with New City Partnership

The Hill 317 is back at Lawrence Community Park through a new partnership with the City of Lawrence. The free fitness program is now part of the Live Longer in Lawrence initiative.

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park partnership brings the community back together

Silhouette Of A Runner Jogging At Sunrise On An Open Road For Fitness And Wellness
Source: StockNinja / Getty

The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park partnership is proof that when a community comes together, everybody wins.

After a brief detour at the start of the 2026 season, one of Central Indiana’s most popular fitness movements has officially returned to its original home through a new collaboration with the City of Lawrence.

Founded by Brandon Beasley and hosted by Triple Blessed Inc., The Hill 317 has grown into much more than a workout. Drawing nearly 500 participants each week, the free community fitness event has become a place where families, friends, and neighbors gather to improve their physical and mental health.

A Temporary Setback Leads to a Bigger Opportunity

Earlier this summer, the program faced an unexpected challenge.

As attendance soared, city officials raised safety and crowd management concerns because the event had outgrown its original permit structure. Organizers quickly relocated their Memorial Day kickoff to Paul Ruster Park to keep the momentum alive.

Instead of letting the issue become a roadblock, city leaders and organizers found common ground.

Mayor Deborah Whitfield and the Lawrence leadership team worked alongside Beasley to streamline permits, address safety needs, and establish an official partnership.

Today, The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park program is a featured part of the city’s “Live Longer in Lawrence” health initiative.

Here’s What You Need to Know

Location:
Lawrence Community Park
5301 N. Franklin Road
Lawrence, Indiana 46226

Schedule:
Mondays and Thursdays

Time:
7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cost:
Completely free and open to all fitness levels.

The workouts will continue through October 2026 and remain family-friendly, welcoming everyone from beginners to seasoned athletes.

More Than a Workout

The return of The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park represents something bigger than exercise. It’s about community, accountability, and creating healthier neighborhoods together.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Eastern Star Church Preserves a Legacy with Purchase of Former Martin University Campus

Keith Lee Says a Team Miscommunication Cost Him a Scary Movie 6 Collaboration

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Brandon Beasley Lawrence Community Park5301 N. Franklin RoadLawrence, Indiana 46226 Park The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
BET Awards 2025 - Press Room
9 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Babyface To Teddy Riley: A Look Back At 5 Years Of Legacy Fest

17 Items
Music  |  Team CASSIUS

Future Announces New Album ‘The Real Me’ & Fans Are Ready For The Sensational Toxicity

Silhouette Of A Runner Jogging At Sunrise On An Open Road For Fitness And Wellness
All News  |  Karen Vaughn

The Hill 317 Returns Home to Lawrence Community Park with New City Partnership

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 30, 2024
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Could Paid In Full 2: Naptown Put Indianapolis On The Big Screen?

Martin University
All News  |  Karen Vaughn

Eastern Star Church Preserves a Legacy with Purchase of Former Martin University Campus

7 Items
Politics  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Mr. Serena Williams Spotted At Trump’s White House UFC Spectacle

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Spidey Smitten Tom Holland Finally Confirms Marriage To Zendaya: ‘That’s All You’ll Get On That’

Sports  |  imannmilner

A’Honor: A’ja Wilson Joins Wheaties’ Champion Class, Celebrates With Exclusive A’Wheaties Sneaker

12 Items
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Tyra Banks Suing Netflix Over 'America's Next Top Model' Docuseries

Lifestyle  |  tethomas

‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer Dies In Fiji

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close