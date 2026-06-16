The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park partnership brings the community back together

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The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park partnership is proof that when a community comes together, everybody wins.

After a brief detour at the start of the 2026 season, one of Central Indiana’s most popular fitness movements has officially returned to its original home through a new collaboration with the City of Lawrence.

Founded by Brandon Beasley and hosted by Triple Blessed Inc., The Hill 317 has grown into much more than a workout. Drawing nearly 500 participants each week, the free community fitness event has become a place where families, friends, and neighbors gather to improve their physical and mental health.

A Temporary Setback Leads to a Bigger Opportunity

Earlier this summer, the program faced an unexpected challenge.

As attendance soared, city officials raised safety and crowd management concerns because the event had outgrown its original permit structure. Organizers quickly relocated their Memorial Day kickoff to Paul Ruster Park to keep the momentum alive.

Instead of letting the issue become a roadblock, city leaders and organizers found common ground.

Mayor Deborah Whitfield and the Lawrence leadership team worked alongside Beasley to streamline permits, address safety needs, and establish an official partnership.

Today, The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park program is a featured part of the city’s “Live Longer in Lawrence” health initiative.

Here’s What You Need to Know

Location:

Lawrence Community Park

5301 N. Franklin Road

Lawrence, Indiana 46226

Schedule:

Mondays and Thursdays

Time:

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cost:

Completely free and open to all fitness levels.

The workouts will continue through October 2026 and remain family-friendly, welcoming everyone from beginners to seasoned athletes.

More Than a Workout

The return of The Hill 317 Lawrence Community Park represents something bigger than exercise. It’s about community, accountability, and creating healthier neighborhoods together.

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