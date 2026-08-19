'A Different World' Reboot and 'The Drop' to Watch This Fall
‘A Different World’ and ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ headline what’s new in Black TV this fall
‘A Different World’ and ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ headline what’s new in Black TV this fall
The fall TV lineup is heating up with the release of trailers for new shows like “A Different World” and “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” on Netflix and Hulu. “A Different World” offers a modern take on the beloved HBCU series, while “The Drop” explores the emerging hip-hop scene in late 1980s LA. Other shows to watch for include “S.W.A.T. Exiles” on Starz and “The Varnell Hill Show” on Paramount+. Additionally, Tracy Morgan’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and the documentary “Once Upon A Time In Harlem” are set to premiere soon. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/08/17/a-different-world-the-drop-snowfall-saga-black-tv-trailers/
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