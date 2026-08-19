Listen Live
Close
Television

'A Different World' Reboot and 'The Drop' to Watch This Fall

‘A Different World’ and ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ headline what’s new in Black TV this fall

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
A group of people posing together in a dimly lit room, with candles and a red table in the foreground. The people appear to be celebrating or attending an event.
Source: Rich Laru / Rich Laru

‘A Different World’ and ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ headline what’s new in Black TV this fall

The fall TV lineup is heating up with the release of trailers for new shows like “A Different World” and “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” on Netflix and Hulu. “A Different World” offers a modern take on the beloved HBCU series, while “The Drop” explores the emerging hip-hop scene in late 1980s LA. Other shows to watch for include “S.W.A.T. Exiles” on Starz and “The Varnell Hill Show” on Paramount+. Additionally, Tracy Morgan’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and the documentary “Once Upon A Time In Harlem” are set to premiere soon. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/08/17/a-different-world-the-drop-snowfall-saga-black-tv-trailers/

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
A woman with long brown hair and a warm smile, wearing a black jacket, against a pink background with the Netflix logo visible.
Entertainment  |  JC

Tyra Banks Challenges Netflix to Drop Full ‘ANTM’ Doc Interview

Comments
A group of people posing together in a dimly lit room, with candles and a red table in the foreground. The people appear to be celebrating or attending an event.
Television  |  JC

‘A Different World’ and ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ headline what’s new in Black TV this fall

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY-D23
Technology  |  Karen Vaughn

Disney and TikTok Just Opened the Vault to Creators in a Major New Partnership

Comments
9 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Sophie Cunningham Got Her Own Special Rules Amid WNBA Subreddit Ban

Comments
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Hayden Panettiere’s Most Iconic Roles

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Here Are The Marvel Movies You Need To Watch Before ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Served Murder Warrant In 2025 Indy Killing

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Gets 65 Years in Christmas Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Comments
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Two Penn State Fraternities Busted In Cocaine Trafficking Ring

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

‘A Different World’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close