Congress Considers Major Investment to Upgrade HBCU Sports and Media Programs

Source: Prairie View A&M University / Getty

HBCU sports media funding could receive a major boost under a federal proposal designed to help Historically Black Colleges and Universities modernize broadcasting, broadband and information technology infrastructure.

The IGNITE HBCUs Sports and Media Act is included as Title III of the broader Protect College Sports Act of 2026 and would establish competitive grants for participating institutions.

And this investment could extend far beyond game day.

Bringing HBCU Broadcasting Into a New Era

The proposal would help schools purchase and upgrade professional broadcasting equipment, including cameras, replay systems, graphics technology and audio equipment.

Funding could also support satellite and fiber transmission infrastructure needed to produce broadcasts and livestreams that meet today’s professional standards.

Better technology could mean stronger visibility for HBCU athletics and new opportunities to showcase teams, athletes and campus culture to larger audiences.

Investing in the Next Generation

One of the most promising aspects of the HBCU sports media funding proposal is its emphasis on students.

The grants could support student journalism and hands-on broadcast engineering programs, creating opportunities for students to gain real-world experience in television production, digital media and sports broadcasting before graduation.

Grants would run from two to five years, and eligible institutions could potentially receive multiple awards.

The Money Isn’t Approved Yet

There’s an important distinction: this proposal does not mean HBCUs have already received federal funding.

The broader legislation has advanced in the Senate, but lawmakers are still debating portions of the bill. Even if the grant program becomes law, Congress would still need to appropriate the money before schools could receive it.

Still, the HBCU sports media funding proposal represents something worth watching.

HBCU sports already have the athletes, rivalries, bands, traditions and passionate fan bases.

Now imagine what happens when more campuses have the technology and student talent to tell those stories at the highest level.

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