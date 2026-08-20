Whoopi Goldberg Says Love Is Fine, But Please Keep Your Own House

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Whoopi Goldberg relationship boundaries are crystal clear: love may be welcome, but marriage, cohabitation and managing somebody else’s daily life are not part of the plan.

During a candid conversation with Keke Palmer, the EGOT winner opened up about why, after three marriages, she has embraced a relationship philosophy centered on independence, family and freedom.

“I Don’t Want Anybody in My House”

Goldberg has one rule that leaves very little room for interpretation: she likes her home to herself.

At this stage in her life, the actress and television personality says she isn’t interested in sharing her living space with a romantic partner. Her family already provides the companionship and connection she values.

And apparently, everybody else can visit and then go home!

Love Without the Daily Responsibilities

The Whoopi Goldberg relationship boundaries conversation went beyond separate addresses.

Goldberg explained that she no longer wants the emotional labor that can accompany a traditional partnership, including constantly considering someone else’s moods, needs and expectations.

She jokingly described her preferred romantic arrangement as a “hit-and-run”: enjoy the connection without turning it into a full-time domestic commitment.

It’s funny, but there’s a serious philosophy underneath the punchline.

Protecting Her Independence

After three divorces, Goldberg has spoken openly about recognizing how often she tried to become what her partners wanted rather than remaining fully herself.

Her outlook also connects to the message behind her book, If Someone Says “You Complete Me,” RUN!. She notes that another person shouldn’t be responsible for making you whole.

Interestingly, Keke Palmer has expressed a similar interest in maintaining separate homes even within a committed relationship.

The Whoopi Goldberg relationship boundaries discussion ultimately raises an interesting question about modern love. That is: Does commitment have to look the same for everybody?

Whoopi’s answer is clearly no.

Love her. Date her. Enjoy her company.

Just don’t show up with a U-Haul.

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