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Eastern Star Church Acquires Former Martin University Campus

Eastern Star Church Preserves a Legacy with Purchase of Former Martin University Campus

Eastern Star Church has acquired the former Martin University campus, preserving an important educational legacy in the community.

Published on June 16, 2026

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Eastern Star Church Martin University campus marks a new chapter for Indianapolis

Martin University
Source: Martin University / martin university

Eastern Star Church Martin University campus is opening a brand-new chapter for one of Indianapolis’ most historic educational landmarks.

After financial challenges forced Martin University to close its doors at the end of 2025, Eastern Star Church stepped in to preserve a significant piece of the city’s African American history. In May 2026, the church finalized the purchase of the 7.7-acre property for $3.5 million.

The acquisition includes more than just the main building. The deal covers over 80,000 square feet of facilities, the Brown Building, a former church, more than 200 parking spaces, and 28 surrounding parcels located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

A Vision Beyond the Campus

The Eastern Star Church Martin University campus purchase does not include the university itself. Instead, church leaders plan to transform the property into the Rock Impact Center, an extension of their Renewing Our Community for the Kingdom (ROCK) Initiative.

The vision includes:

  • Affordable housing development.
  • Financial literacy and employment resources.
  • Food access programs.
  • Community services designed to reduce poverty.
  • Educational and outreach opportunities for families.

Construction on affordable housing is expected to begin before the end of 2026.

Honoring Martin University’s Legacy

While the property takes on a new purpose, Eastern Star Church is committed to preserving the history of Martin University and its founder, Father Boniface Hardin.

Plans include creating a dedicated Founder’s Room that celebrates the institution’s impact on generations of students and its role in expanding educational opportunities in Indianapolis.

The Eastern Star Church Martin University campus project represents more than a real estate transaction. It’s an investment in preserving history while creating new opportunities for the future. For many Indianapolis residents, it’s a reminder that community landmarks can evolve while continuing to serve the people who need them most.

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