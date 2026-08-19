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Tyra Banks Challenges Netflix to Drop Full ‘ANTM’ Doc Interview

Published on August 19, 2026
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Source: Kent Goodman / Kent Goodman

Tyra Banks Challenges Netflix to Drop Full ‘ANTM’ Doc Interview

Tyra Banks’ legal team is challenging Netflix to release her complete interview from the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model. This would allow viewers to compare the raw footage with the edited version. Attorney Tom Clare rejected Netflix’s characterization of the dispute as a disagreement over editorial control. He emphasized that the lawsuit is about whether viewers were given an accurate representation of Banks’ words and the facts. Furthermore, Banks’ team is calling for Netflix to make her unedited interview publicly available to let viewers judge for themselves. The lawsuit follows Banks’ claims that the documentary used selective editing to create a false narrative about her role in controversial moments from America’s Next Top Model. This includes the treatment of Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan. Meanwhile, Netflix has filed a motion seeking to dismiss Banks’ lawsuit. The company argues that she signed an agreement relinquishing certain claims related to the documentary. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/tyra-banks-americas-next-top-model-netflix-answer

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