Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Keith Lee Missed Scary Movie 6 Due to Team Miscommunication

Keith Lee Says a Team Miscommunication Cost Him a Scary Movie 6 Collaboration

Keith Lee revealed that a management miscommunication cost him a Scary Movie 6 promotional opportunity with Marlon Wayans after an unauthorized six-figure fee request.

Published on June 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keith Lee Says a Team Miscommunication Cost Him a Scary Movie 6 Collaboration

30th Annual Webby Awards
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Keith Lee Scary Movie 6 is making headlines after the viral food critic revealed that a management misstep cost him a dream collaboration with one of comedy’s biggest franchises.

During an episode of his Tubi reality series, All In The Familee, Keith Lee opened up about a promotional opportunity that never happened. According to Lee, a member of his management team accidentally fumbled the deal without his knowledge.

Here’s what happened.

The team behind Scary Movie 6, led by Marlon Wayans, reportedly reached out to invite Lee and his family to film a casual food-tasting segment in Dallas as part of the movie’s promotional campaign.

However, before Lee ever saw the offer, someone on his team allegedly responded by requesting a six-figure appearance fee.

The response reportedly shocked the movie’s camp, and the collaboration quickly fell apart.

The Keith Lee Scary Movie 6 story took an emotional turn when Lee and his family learned what had happened. Visibly frustrated, he explained that he would have gladly participated at no cost.

“That’s Marlon Wayans… what are we doing?” Lee said, emphasizing that he has never charged someone simply to hang out and enjoy a meal together. For him, the opportunity represented more than business. It was a chance to be part of a cultural moment.

The missed collaboration comes as excitement builds for Scary Movie 6, which reunites the Wayans brothers with returning franchise favorites including Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Although the partnership never materialized, the experience taught an important lesson about communication and protecting a personal brand.

Ultimately, the Keith Lee Scary Movie 6 situation reminds creators and entrepreneurs alike that one unanswered email or unauthorized decision can change the course of an opportunity. Fortunately for Lee, his authenticity and transparency have only strengthened his connection with fans.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

K. Michelle Revives ‘Muppet’ Nickname for Tamar Braxton During Club Shay Shay Interview

Jill Scott Tells Berklee Graduates to Make “Forever Music”

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Keith Lee Keith Lee Scary Movie 6 Lee Marlon Wayans Scary Movie 6 Wayans

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
A woman in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a diamond choker necklace smiling at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards.
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Danielle Brooks to Star in American Comfort, Inspired by Melba’s Legendary Harlem Restaurant

30th Annual Webby Awards
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Keith Lee Says a Team Miscommunication Cost Him a Scary Movie 6 Collaboration

Sherri Shepherd: Make It Make Sense Tour - Atlanta, GA
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Sherri Shepherd Wants Black Women to Let Go of the ‘Strong Black Woman’ Burden

2015 BET Awards - Show
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

K. Michelle Revives ‘Muppet’ Nickname for Tamar Braxton During Club Shay Shay Interview

21 Items
Obituaries  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ex-NFL Player Aldon Smith Dead At 36 Just Days After Admitting To "Struggling"

Local  |  Staff

Couple Killed in Dearborn County Head-On Crash

Local  |  Staff

2 Kids Hit with Charges for Shooting Last Week at Greenwood Festival

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Bounce TV And Scripps Sports Celebrate New Programming With Olympians Sanya Richards-Ross, LaVonna Martin Floreal, Dawn Harper-Nelson, And The Silver Fox Squad

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Da Brat Has Always Been That Girl — And Here Are Looks That Prove It

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close