Keith Lee Says a Team Miscommunication Cost Him a Scary Movie 6 Collaboration

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Keith Lee Scary Movie 6 is making headlines after the viral food critic revealed that a management misstep cost him a dream collaboration with one of comedy’s biggest franchises.

During an episode of his Tubi reality series, All In The Familee, Keith Lee opened up about a promotional opportunity that never happened. According to Lee, a member of his management team accidentally fumbled the deal without his knowledge.

Here’s what happened.

The team behind Scary Movie 6, led by Marlon Wayans, reportedly reached out to invite Lee and his family to film a casual food-tasting segment in Dallas as part of the movie’s promotional campaign.

However, before Lee ever saw the offer, someone on his team allegedly responded by requesting a six-figure appearance fee.

The response reportedly shocked the movie’s camp, and the collaboration quickly fell apart.

The Keith Lee Scary Movie 6 story took an emotional turn when Lee and his family learned what had happened. Visibly frustrated, he explained that he would have gladly participated at no cost.

“That’s Marlon Wayans… what are we doing?” Lee said, emphasizing that he has never charged someone simply to hang out and enjoy a meal together. For him, the opportunity represented more than business. It was a chance to be part of a cultural moment.

The missed collaboration comes as excitement builds for Scary Movie 6, which reunites the Wayans brothers with returning franchise favorites including Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Although the partnership never materialized, the experience taught an important lesson about communication and protecting a personal brand.

Ultimately, the Keith Lee Scary Movie 6 situation reminds creators and entrepreneurs alike that one unanswered email or unauthorized decision can change the course of an opportunity. Fortunately for Lee, his authenticity and transparency have only strengthened his connection with fans.

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