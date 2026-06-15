Danielle Brooks to Star in American Comfort, Inspired by Melba’s Legendary Harlem Restaurant

Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Danielle Brooks American Comfort is bringing a beloved Harlem success story to the small screen. This one already has all the right ingredients for a hit.

Apple TV+ is developing American Comfort, a scripted comedy inspired by restaurateur Melba Wilson and her iconic soul food destination, Melba’s. The project sparked a competitive bidding war. It eventually landed at the streaming giant.

Leading the cast is Oscar and Emmy nominee Danielle Brooks. She will star as Melba while also serving as an executive producer. Joining her behind the scenes is an all-star creative team. This team includes black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who is writing and executive producing the series.

The star power doesn’t stop there.

Oprah Winfrey is attached as an executive producer through Harpo Entertainment, continuing her creative partnership with Brooks following The Color Purple. Meanwhile, Melba Wilson is helping shape the story as an executive producer. This ensures the series stays connected to the heart of her journey.

Danielle Brooks American Comfort will follow a fictionalized version of Melba’s rise from a neighborhood restaurant into a world-renowned destination. More than a story about food, the series celebrates Black entrepreneurship, family legacy, and the power of community.

Wilson has described the project as both an economic empowerment story and a love letter to Harlem. It shines a spotlight on the resilience and innovation that helped build her business over the last two decades.

For fans of heartfelt comedies with culture at the center, this could be one to watch.

Danielle Brooks American Comfort doesn’t have an official premiere date yet. But with this dream team in place, Apple TV+ may have found its next must-see series. This show serves up inspiration, family, and a little soul food for the heart.

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