Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana State Fair Announces New Opening Day Acts

The Indiana State Fair announced Monday that two legendary groups will now kick off this year's fair.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
The midway at the Indiana State Fair.
Source: (Photo provided by the Indiana State Fair.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced Monday that two legendary groups will now kick off this year’s fair.

The Four Tops and The Spinners will perform August 7th on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

Fair employees say the Beach Boys will not perform on opening night this year as originally planned. The band postponed their show until 2027. Employees announced Monday Bret Michaels also postponed his August 12 concert to 2027 due to “health complications.” Officials will announce a new concert for the 12th soon.

The Four Tops, originally called the Four Arms, became stars in 1964. They released “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” and “It’s The Same Old Song.”

The Spinners first gained national attention for their hit single “It’s a Shame,” written by Stevie Wonder. The group received six Grammy nominations and sold millions of records worldwide.

Concerts for the 2026 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair include:

  • The Four Tops and The Spinners – Friday, August 7
  • TUSK – The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute – Saturday, August 8
  • Josiah Queen – Sunday, August 9
  • Clayton Anderson – Tuesday, August 11
  • Busta Rhymes – Thursday, August 13
  • Grand Funk Railroad – Friday, August 14
  • DJ Golden Hour: A Tribute to Demon Hunters – Saturday, August 15
  • Trace Adkins – Sunday, August 16
  • Los Sementales De Nuevo Leon – Tuesday, August 18
  • Happy Together Tour- Wednesday, August 19
  • Gene Simmons – Thursday, August 20
  • Sammy Kershaw & Craig Morgan – Friday, August 21
  • Don McLean – Saturday, August 22
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Sunday, August 23

The 2026 Indiana State Fair runs from August 7 through the 23rd, and it is closed on Mondays.

Indiana State Fair Announces New Opening Day Acts was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

‘Purple Rain’ Set to Debut on Broadway in 2027

Comments
News  |  Joe Jurado

Cyclospora: Could Deadlier Foodborne Illnesses Follow?

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Lance Strong

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Comments
35 Items
News  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

David Jonsson’s Casting As Marvel Studios’ New Black Panther Sparks Ridiculous Discourse

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces New Opening Day Acts

Comments
10 Items
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Tuskegee University Bans Du-Rags & Bonnets In Dress Code Update

Comments
22 Items
Athletes  |  paige.boyd

Sigma Gamma Rho Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Juliana Nzita: 2 Months Later, Still No Answers In Hanging

Comments
News  |  Weso

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew

Comments
Reality TV  |  Keyaira Boone

Did Porsha And Shamea's Friendship Hit The Point Of No Return?

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close