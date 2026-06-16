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Tom Holland Finally Confirms Marriage To Zendaya

Spidey Smitten Tom Holland Finally Confirms Marriage To Zendaya: ‘That’s All You’ll Get On That’

Published on June 16, 2026

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Tom Holland and Zendaya’s marriage has officially been confirmed by the man himself!

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Source: THOMAS COEX / Getty

While Tomdaya have done their best to keep their personal life out of the media, speculation about their marital status has been swirling for months now. That’s all thanks to Zendaya’s long-time stylist and friend, Law Roach, who teased their nuptials back in March with a cheeky comment.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” he told Access Hollywood.

Since then, Zendaya has laughed off comments about their marriage, and neither star has commented on whether or not the wedding already went down.

Now, the happy couple is embarking on their first joint press tour in five years as they prepare for the release of their fourth Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The tour started off with a bang as Holland finally confirmed he’s a married man—but he didn’t offer more information than that.

When AI wedding photos of Tom and Zendaya started to spread across social media, Holland said that his grandmother saw them and thought she hadn’t been invited. In a new interview with Esquire, the star was asked if he was forced to send out similar messages to any other family members, to which he replied: “No, because they were all there.”

Holland refused comment on the day itself, though, adding, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

The Odyssey star did speak to their relationship more in the interview, gushing over how important it is to be with someone who understands exactly what you’re going through professionally.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he told Esquire. “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.

Holland continued, “So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

Spidey Smitten Tom Holland Finally Confirms Marriage To Zendaya: ‘That’s All You’ll Get On That’ was originally published on bossip.com

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