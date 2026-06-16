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Dwight Howard Accuses Ex-Wife of Manipulation

Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Claims Estranged Wife Tricked Him into Marriage

Published on June 16, 2026

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Whitney Cummings, Dwight Howard and Gloriana On 'The Tonight Show With Jay Leno'
Source: Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal / Getty

Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Claims Estranged Wife Tricked Him into Marriage

Former NBA star Dwight Howard has filed court documents alleging that his wife, Amber, is a master of lies and manipulation. He claims she tricked him into marriage with false claims about her fertility. This led to a rocky relationship and ultimately a divorce filing. Dwight accuses Amber of spreading lies and defamation about him. In addition, he says this included false statements to law enforcement. The couple reached a deal to stay 100 yards away from each other and not harass each other on social media. Dwight was awarded sole use of his Georgia mansion and is paying Amber $10,000 to help her move. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2026/06/15/dwight-howard-says-ex-wife-tricked-him-into-marriage/

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