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Jill Scott Tells Berklee Graduates to Make “Forever Music”

Jill Scott inspired Berklee College of Music's Class of 2026 with a heartfelt commencement speech about creating timeless art, embracing authenticity, and making "forever music."

Published on June 10, 2026

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Jill Scott Tells Berklee Graduates to Make “Forever Music”

Jill Scott
Source: Marc Fong / other

Jill Scott Berklee commencement speech delivered a powerful message to the Class of 2026: don’t chase trends, chase impact.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and poet received an honorary Doctor of Music degree during Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony at Agganis Arena. The moment became even more meaningful when her former mentee, Arnetta Johnson, presented the honor. Johnson, a Berklee graduate and accomplished trumpeter, attended the school thanks in part to a scholarship from Jill Scott’s Blues Babe Foundation.

The emotional full-circle moment nearly brought Scott to tears.

Still, it was her advice to the 1,476 graduates that stole the show.

Scott encouraged the next generation of artists to think beyond streaming numbers, awards, and chart positions. Instead, she urged them to create what she called “forever music.”

According to Scott, truly meaningful art reaches hearts and souls long after trends fade. She reminded graduates that lasting creativity surpasses plaques, reviews, and commercial success.

Her advice was both practical and poetic.

“Add some cinnamon into that verse,” she told the audience, encouraging musicians to pour genuine emotion and humanity into their work. She also challenged them not to let financial pressure dictate their creativity, reassuring them that longevity should remain the mission.

The Jill Scott Berklee commencement speech also offered insight into her own artistic journey. She credited legendary influences including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Bette Midler, Toni Morrison, and Nikki Giovanni for shaping her approach to storytelling and authenticity.

The celebration extended beyond the ceremony. Berklee students honored Scott during a special commencement concert featuring more than 200 performers, celebrating the music and artistry that have defined her career.

Ultimately, the Jill Scott Berklee commencement speech served as a reminder that great art is about connection. Scott’s message was clear: make music that outlives the moment and leaves a lasting mark on the world.

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