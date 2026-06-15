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K. Michelle Slams Tamar Braxton During Club Shay Shay Chat

K. Michelle Revives ‘Muppet’ Nickname for Tamar Braxton During Club Shay Shay Interview

K. Michelle reignited her long-running feud with Tamar Braxton during Club Shay Shay, reviving the "Muppet" nickname and challenging her fellow R&B singer to a Verzuz battle.

Published on June 15, 2026

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K. Michelle Revives ‘Muppet’ Nickname for Tamar Braxton During Club Shay Shay Interview

2015 BET Awards - Show
Source: Michael Tran / Getty

K Michelle Tamar Braxton feud is back in the spotlight after K. Michelle reignited her long-running rivalry with Tamar Braxton during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay.

While chatting with host Shannon Sharpe, the R&B singer was asked whether she would participate in a Verzuz battle. K. Michelle didn’t hesitate before naming her ideal opponent and reviving one of the most talked-about nicknames in their ongoing feud.

“Probably the Muppet,” she said, referring to Tamar Braxton.

The comment immediately caught Sharpe off guard, but longtime fans knew exactly who she meant. K. Michelle went on to criticize Braxton, accusing her of acting like an elitist and taking several personal shots while daring her to step into a Verzuz battle.

The K Michelle Tamar Braxton feud didn’t start overnight. Their public tension dates back to around 2012 when K. Michelle opened up about surviving domestic abuse during her time on Love & Hip Hop. At the time, Braxton reportedly questioned aspects of her story on social media, something K. Michelle has said deeply hurt her.

Over the years, the two singers have traded subtle and not-so-subtle jabs online and in interviews. In fact, this isn’t the first time K. Michelle has used the “Muppet” nickname. She also referenced it during a 2025 appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast.

Beyond the insults, K. Michelle has claimed that Braxton has thrown subliminal shots, interfered with professional opportunities, and held longstanding resentment toward her career.

Whether the two artists will ever settle their differences remains to be seen. However, the latest exchange has fans once again debating who would come out on top if a Verzuz battle ever became reality.

For now, the K Michelle Tamar Braxton feud continues to be one of R&B’s most talked-about celebrity rivalries, keeping social media buzzing and fans firmly divided.

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