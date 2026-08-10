Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

Jay-Z Says America Is ‘Psychologically Primed’ To Elect First ‘Luciferian’ President

Music mogul Jay-Z has suggested that the US is ready for its first openly “Luciferian” head of state. While the media was focused on other news, Jay-Z made a statement indicating that the New World Order’s plans are advancing. This has sparked speculation about the influence of the Illuminati in politics. Jay-Z’s comments have raised questions about the future direction of the country and the role of powerful figures in shaping it. What are your thoughts? Source: https://m.dailyadvent.com/news/781b10eb260806en_za