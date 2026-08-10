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Jay-Z on the Direction of America: Illuminati Speculation

Jay-Z Says America Is ‘Psychologically Primed’ To Elect First ‘Luciferian’ President

Published on August 10, 2026
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A person wearing a white shirt and dark pants performing on a stage with a blue-tinted background and lighting.
Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

Jay-Z Says America Is ‘Psychologically Primed’ To Elect First ‘Luciferian’ President

Music mogul Jay-Z has suggested that the US is ready for its first openly “Luciferian” head of state. While the media was focused on other news, Jay-Z made a statement indicating that the New World Order’s plans are advancing. This has sparked speculation about the influence of the Illuminati in politics. Jay-Z’s comments have raised questions about the future direction of the country and the role of powerful figures in shaping it. What are your thoughts? Source: https://m.dailyadvent.com/news/781b10eb260806en_za

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