Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

Busta Rhymes Honors J Dilla Legacy With “Dillagence 2” Album Announcement

Busta Rhymes is set to release Dillagence 2 on August 25, 2026, featuring unreleased production from the late J Dilla. The album marks a significant collaboration between the two artists, showcasing the legacy of J Dilla’s influential production style. Busta Rhymes announced the project in an emotional Instagram video with J Dilla’s mother, Ma Dukes, highlighting the importance of the upcoming release. Dillagence 2 serves as a sequel to the 2007 mixtape Dillagence and pays tribute to the enduring creative bond between Busta Rhymes and J Dilla. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/busta-rhymes-honors-j-dilla-legacy-with-dillagence-2-album-announcement/