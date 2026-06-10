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K. Michelle Challenges Tamar Braxton to Verzuz Battle

K. Michelle Challenges Tamar Braxton to a Verzuz Battle on Club Shay Shay

K. Michelle reignited her feud with Tamar Braxton on Club Shay Shay, challenging the singer to a Verzuz battle while revisiting their long-running rivalry and musical history.

Published on June 10, 2026

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K. Michelle Challenges Tamar Braxton to a Verzuz Battle on Club Shay Shay

K Michelle Tamar Braxton
Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET, Earl Gibson III/WireImage / Getty

K Michelle Tamar Braxton Verzuz is trending after K. Michelle reignited her long-running feud with Tamar Braxton during a candid appearance on Club Shay Shay.

While sitting down with host Shannon Sharpe, K. Michelle was asked whether she would ever participate in a Verzuz battle. Without hesitation, she named her ideal opponent: Tamar Braxton.

The singer wasted no time reviving one of the most talked-about aspects of their rivalry. K. Michelle repeatedly referred to Braxton by the nickname “the Muppet.” This label has been part of their public back-and-forth for years.

Beyond the nickname, K. Michelle accused Tamar of acting like an elitist in the music industry. She also suggested that Tamar believes she is musically superior. K. Michelle strongly pushed back on that perception. She argued that she has built a successful career and earned her place in R&B.

The interview also included several personal remarks about Tamar’s recent public controversies. K. Michelle claimed she has stayed quiet through past criticism. However, she now feels ready to settle the debate where it matters most: on the stage.

Her challenge was simple. She encouraged Tamar to participate in a Verzuz battle. She told her to “step up” and let the music speak for itself.

K. Michelle also pointed to their social media followings. She noted that she has built a substantial fan base over the years and suggested that public support would add another layer of intrigue to a potential showdown.

The K Michelle Tamar Braxton Verzuz conversation has already sparked plenty of online debate. Fans are weighing each artist’s catalog and performance style.

Whether a battle ever happens remains to be seen. For now, the K Michelle Tamar Braxton Verzuz challenge has reignited one of R&B’s most talked-about rivalries and given fans plenty to discuss.

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