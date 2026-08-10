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Anderson .Paak on Working with Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre Insights

Anderson .Paak Says Dr. Dre Is ‘Particular,’ But Bruno Mars ‘Obsesses’ Over Music

Published on August 9, 2026
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Source: Reach Media/Radio One/autoevolution.com

Anderson .Paak Says Dr. Dre Is ‘Particular,’ But Bruno Mars ‘Obsesses’ Over Music

Anderson .Paak discussed the differences in production between his Silk Sonic collaborator Bruno Mars and mentor Dr. Dre on a recent podcast episode. .Paak noted that Mars has a more intense approach to creating music, obsessing over every detail of a song. While Dr. Dre is particular about music quality, .Paak said he hasn’t experienced the tough side of the legendary producer. Mars’ meticulous approach to music has paid off, as he has achieved multiple Grammy wins and number-one hits. The article also highlights Mars’ current success headlining The Romantic Tour in the United States. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/anderson-paak-dr-dre-bruno-mars-music

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