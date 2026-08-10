Source: Courtesy TV One / TV One

Faith Evans Loses Major Ruling in Notorious B.I.G. Estate Fight

Wayne Barrow’s trust has gained control over Biggie’s catalog in a court ruling, leaving Faith Evans on the losing end of a legal battle. The Delaware judge ruled in favor of Barrow’s trust, which holds assets from Biggie’s late mother, Voletta Wallace. The judge declared the trust to be a legitimate member of the LLC that co-owns the rapper’s music catalog and likeness rights. As a result, this decision means Evans cannot exclude Barrow and the Wallace estate from the proceeds of the Primary Wave Music deal. The dispute arose after Primary Wave acquired a 50% stake in Biggie’s catalog. Barrow then claimed Evans took control of the business and withheld the Wallace trust’s share of the profits. Despite Evans’ attempt to pause the Delaware case pending a will challenge in Pennsylvania, the judge ruled that the cases involve separate legal issues. Therefore, they can be resolved independently. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/faith-evans-loses-major-ruling-in-notorious-b-i-g-estate-fight/