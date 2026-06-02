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Uncle Nearest Whiskey To Be Sold?

Uncle Nearest Nears Possible Sale as Receiver Signs Letter of Intent

Published on June 1, 2026

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Jack Daniel's/Uncle Nearest assets
Source: Jack Daniel’s/Uncle Nearest / Jack Daniel’s/Uncle Nearest

A federal investigation has put Uncle Nearest under court control, with a receiver signing a letter of intent to sell the brand’s assets to an unnamed investment firm with Black ownership and leadership. The prospective buyer plans to maintain the brand’s workforce, strengthen sales and distribution, and honor the legacy of Nathan “Nearest” Green, the first Black master distiller in the U.S. The sale is not final yet and still requires court approval, with a formal agreement expected within 45 days. The deal would exclude certain assets, and the receivership has also expanded to include a Weaver-controlled holding company amid ongoing legal battles.

Uncle Nearest Whiskey To Be Sold? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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