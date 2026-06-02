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Badu Defends Her Live Vocals

Erykah Badu Responds to Live Vocals Debate After Roots Picnic Performance

Published on June 1, 2026

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2026 Roots Picnic
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Erykah Badu closed out Roots Picnic 2026 with a memorable performance, sparking a debate about her live vocals in the comment section. Badu addressed the speculation by confirming that she was indeed singing live during her set. She also explained her unique outfit, describing it as a jellyfish and garnering nearly a thousand likes for her response. This interaction exemplifies Badu’s enigmatic and unapologetic approach to her artistry, solidifying her status as an iconic figure in the music industry. The Roots Picnic event in Philadelphia left a lasting impression, with Badu’s performance and distinctive style standing out as highlights of the weekend.

Badu Defends Her Live Vocals was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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