Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Keith David Finally Got to Play the TV Detective He Always Wanted — and His First Acting Emmy Nod May Follow

Keith David, a seasoned actor with over 450 credits, fulfilled a dream role as private investigator Marty Brunner in FX’s The Lowdown. The series, created by Sterlin Harjo, pays homage to Oklahoma and features David alongside Ethan Hawke. The show blends mystery and crime thriller elements as Marty and Lee investigate a land conspiracy in Tulsa. David’s performance has garnered Emmy buzz, and he remains dedicated to exploring diverse roles, including a project about Frederick Douglass and potential collaborations with Denzel Washington and Johnny C. McGinley. With upcoming projects like Sunset P.I. and President Curtis, David’s passion for acting continues to shine. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/keith-david-interview-the-lowdown-1236609171/