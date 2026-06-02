Listen Live
Close
Movies

Zoë Kravitz to star in upcoming untitled Apple TV movie

Published on June 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ELLE 2022 Women In Hollywood
Source: Sharif Hamza / ELLE

Zoë Kravitz to star in upcoming untitled Apple TV movie

Zoë Kravitz is set to star in an upcoming movie on Apple TV, written and directed by Megan Park. The project, which was acquired by Apple Original Films after a bidding war, will be produced by Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckChap. The untitled movie is said to have tones similar to Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy and Julia Roberts’ Step Mom. This collaboration marks the second project between Park and LuckChap, following the success of My Old Ass. No release date has been announced yet for the film. Source: https://9to5mac.com/2026/06/01/zoe-kravitz-to-star-in-upcoming-untitled-apple-tv-movie/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
ELLE 2022 Women In Hollywood
Movies  |  JC

Zoë Kravitz to star in upcoming untitled Apple TV movie

Keith David
Television  |  JC

Keith David Finally Got to Play the TV Detective He Always Wanted — and His First Acting Emmy Nod May Follow

12 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Serena Williams Announces Her Return To Tennis In Nike Commercial

4 Items
Music  |  Liz Smith

Hot Girl Healing — Megan Thee Stallion Seems To Say 'Deuces' To 'Cheating' Ex Klay Thompson In Fiery New Verse

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Youth Movement vs. The Grind: Why Knicks-Spurs Is The Most Compelling NBA Finals In Years

5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Taraji P. Henson Encourages Women to Stop Waiting for Permission and Use Their Voice

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Inside Keke Palmer’s Real-Life ‘Full House’: The Family-Filled LA Home She Calls Her Sanctuary

2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOA Read Off: Shamea & Angela Trade Shade Over Husbands & ATL Athlete Affair Allegations–'Don't Let These Ppl Gas You Up'

17 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Caitlin Clark Criticism Skyrockets After Heated Sideline Moment With Head Coach

News  |  tonyapendleton

Carnival Cruise Data Breach Affects Up To 6 Million Passengers

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close