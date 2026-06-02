Source: Sharif Hamza / ELLE

Zoë Kravitz to star in upcoming untitled Apple TV movie

Zoë Kravitz is set to star in an upcoming movie on Apple TV, written and directed by Megan Park. The project, which was acquired by Apple Original Films after a bidding war, will be produced by Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckChap. The untitled movie is said to have tones similar to Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy and Julia Roberts’ Step Mom. This collaboration marks the second project between Park and LuckChap, following the success of My Old Ass. No release date has been announced yet for the film. Source: https://9to5mac.com/2026/06/01/zoe-kravitz-to-star-in-upcoming-untitled-apple-tv-movie/