Listen Live
Close
Local

Promising IU Business Graduate Killed in Downtown Indy Shooting

Promising IU Business Grad Killed in Downtown Indy Shooting

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brett Scrogham
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Brett Scrogham, 23, was inside a parking garage at 101 S. Capitol Ave. early Thursday evening and on his way to join his folks at an Indianapolis Indians game at Victory Field.

A witness heard a gunshot, saw a man running from the garage, and on an upper floor moments later, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Scrogham mortally wounded.

He died on Sunday.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken for the family,” said Robyn Collier, who remembered Scrogham as the neighbor who helped rescue her dogs during a house fire. “We just can’t even fathom what is going on in the world right now needs more Bretts in the world. We don’t need more violence.”

Scrogham was a top 100 student at the IU Kelley School of Business.

“With him being top 100, him getting that was very impressive, and he was very happy to get that,” said classmate James Wilson. “He potentially saw himself investing in his own low-income housing and rental properties and maybe building some apartments or something like that.”

Wilson said Scrogham proved his support by driving to Georgia to stand by his friend’s side at his wedding.

“I knew Brett very well,” Wilson said. “He was a God-fearing Christian man, and he exemplified a lot of the fruits of the Spirit. He had a fantastic servant heart. He was always willing to help people. He was such a good friend, and he was willing to drive 12 hours to come all the way down there to support me and be in my wedding. Hopefully, that’s a testament to show how much he cared and he was willing to come and support me.”

Collier said she knew Scrogham as he grew up in Greenwood.

“He spoke different languages, he was part of a search and rescue team, he did everything.”

IMPD detained and released a person at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators are encouraging those with information on the case to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

This is now the second homicide in downtown Indianapolis in less than a week. On the morning of the Indy 500, Gregory Anderson was shot to death in the bar district. Two other people were wounded in that shooting.

After Scrogham’s death, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett put out a statement that read, in part, “today, I am saddened to learn of the passing of the victim of last week’s random act of violence.

“Violence anywhere in our community is unacceptable, especially when it claims the life of an innocent person simply enjoying the amenities that make our city great.”

As of the start of this month, IMPD had investigated 38 homicides. At the same time last year, that total stood at 50.

Promising IU Business Grad Killed in Downtown Indy Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Taraji P. Henson Encourages Women to Stop Waiting for Permission and Use Their Voice

Mary J. Blige Perform On ABC's "Good Morning America"
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Mary J. Blige Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Las Vegas Residency

We Them One's Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Mike Epps Shares Powerful Life Advice: “Stay in the Race” Even When Life Gets Tough

Anthony Edwards X Barack Obama Announce Obama Presidential Center
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Obama Presidential Center Opens With One of the Most Ambitious Public Art Collections in the Nation

Angela Bassett Queens Photography
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Angela Bassett Says Every Iconic Role Holds a Special Place in Her Heart

Local  |  Staff

Child Hurt From Gunshot Wound on Indy’s South Side

6 Items
News  |  Weso

Latto Drops ‘Big Mama,’ Walks Back Retirement Album Comments

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Boy Dead, Several Hurt in 4-Vehicle Crash in Jackson County

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Vassier

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media’s Most Powerful Titans

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mooresville Officer Hurt in Crash En Route to Domestic Violence Call

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close