Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

Lionsgate is already working on a sequel to the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” with a significant portion of the film potentially already completed. The follow-up will explore more of Jackson’s story and music catalog that was not covered in the first movie, which ended with his 1988 performance at Wembley Stadium. The sequel may not follow a linear timeline and could include footage already shot during the first production. Despite the success of the first film, it faced challenges related to Jackson’s controversial history, including child sex abuse allegations. Source: https://www.947wls.com/2026/05/25/michael-jackson-biopic-sequel-moves-forward-with-new-footage-already-in-place