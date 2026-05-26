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BET Awards 2026: Analysis of Lamar and SZA's Chances

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘luther’ Is the One to Beat at 2026 BET Awards

Published on May 26, 2026

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IBE music Survey
Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce the Grand National Tour
Source: Andre D. Wagner / Live Nation

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘luther’ Is the One to Beat at 2026 BET Awards

The BET Awards 2026 Video of the Year race features a competitive field, with top contenders including Ella Mai, Doechii, Mariah the Scientist, Tyla, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, T.I., and Kendrick Lamar & SZA. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther” stands out as a frontrunner due to its previous wins at the Grammys and NAACP Image Awards. Lamar’s track record and crossover appeal make “luther” a strong contender, although Doechii and Taylor present credible threats with their respective videos. Ultimately, “luther” is poised to win Video of the Year at the BET Awards 2026. Source: https://www.bet.com/article/w7qr1m/kendrick-lamar-szas-luther-is-the-one-to-beat-at-2026-bet-awards

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