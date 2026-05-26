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Janet Jackson Reveals How She Overcame Battle with Depression

Published on May 26, 2026

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Janet Jackson Reveals How She Overcame Battle with Depression

Janet Jackson graces the cover of Essence magazine’s July/August edition, sharing her battle with depression and journey to happiness. The music icon, who recently received the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, reflects on her career and personal struggles. Despite her massive success, Jackson admits to feeling inferior but has found happiness through faith, friendships, and motherhood. Fans can catch her headlining the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 8. Source: https://myq1075.com/ixp/625/p/janet-jackson-reveals-how-she-overcame-intense-battle-with-depression

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