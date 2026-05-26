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3 People Injured in Downtown Indy Shooting

Three people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

***Update 9:30 a.m. Police now say one of the victims has died. Two men and a woman were shot; one of those men was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.***

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, not far from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

When cops arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Medics rushed one person to the hospital in critical condition, while the other two are stable.

Police detained multiple people at the scene, but they have not announced any formal arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

3 People Injured in Downtown Indy Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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