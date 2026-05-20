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Funniest Tweets & More From 'Nemesis' Premiere Weekend

Team Isaiah Or Team Coltrane? Netflix’s Buzzy Crime Drama ‘Nemesis’ Divides Viewers Between Drippy Cop & Slippery Robber, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Across Internet

Must-see tweets, memes, videos, and more from 'Nemesis' premiere weekend

Published on May 20, 2026

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Team Isaiah or Team Coltrane?

Nemesis asset
Source: Netflix

Social media is buzzing over Netflix’s slick new crime drama series Nemesis which trended at #1 on the streaming platform while fueling hilarious hysteria across social media and beyond.

In Nemesis, an expert criminal (Y’lan Noel) faces off against a obsessive police detective (Matthew Law) in the buzzy series that aims to subvert the heist genre while exploring what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us.

Directed by Mario Van Peebles (Eps 101/102), Millicent Shelton (Eps 103/104), Rob Hardy (Eps 105/106), and Ruben Garcia (Eps 107/108), the explosive series also stars Cleopatra Coleman and Gabrielle Dennis in the latest addictive hit from series creator Courtney A. Kemp–the creative force behind Power.

“I feel like what I do is a little bit comparable to Bruno Mars, in that there is never going to be another Bruno Mars,” said Kemp in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t think people understand why Power works. They saw it from the outside and went, ‘Oh, that’s a drug show.’ But it’s not really a drug show. It’s a Shakespearean drama about morality, and everybody’s in modern times; they’re saying the N-word a lot. I’m glad nobody has figured out my formula,” she continued.

“If someone were to come along and be like, ‘I’m the new Bruno Mars,’ they would never be the new Bruno Mars. Whether you like him or not, you gotta respect the game. The man knows what he’s doing, and he can be whatever he wants to be at any given time. And that’s what I’m doing.”

Check out the trailer below:

Are you Team Isaiah or Team Coltrane (or Team someone else)? Tell us down below and enjoy the social media hysteria from Nemesis premiere weekend on the flip.

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Team Isaiah Or Team Coltrane? Netflix’s Buzzy Crime Drama ‘Nemesis’ Divides Viewers Between Drippy Cop & Slippery Robber, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Across Internet was originally published on bossip.com

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