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MINT dentistry Is Bringing Five Star Dental Experience...

MINT dentistry Is Bringing Five Star Dental Experiences to Indy’s West Side

MINT dentistry on the west side of Indianapolis is turning routine dental visits into full luxury experiences while also giving patients the chance to win big through their $15,000 Whitening T....

Published on May 20, 2026

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Source: mintdentistry / mintdentistry


MINT dentistry Is Bringing Five Star Dental Experiences to Indy’s West Side

If you’ve been looking for a sign to upgrade your smile, this might be it.

MINT dentistry on the west side of Indianapolis is turning routine dental visits into full luxury experiences while also giving patients the chance to win big through their $15,000 Whitening Transformation Contest.

Located right at 38th and Moller Road, the office is focused on making patients feel comfortable from the moment they walk through the door.

Karen Vaughn recently stopped by the office and spoke with manager Talisa about what makes the Mint experience different from a traditional dentist appointment.

According to Talisa, the atmosphere is designed to feel more like a spa than a dental office.

“When you walk into this lobby, you’re going to see beautiful artwork and a vibe that makes you feel comfortable,” she explained. “We specialize in creating that spotlight experience and giving you that five-star hotel feeling.”

Patients can even personalize the music during their appointment whether that means listening to gospel, Michael Jackson, or their favorite playlist while getting treatment done.

And right now, new and returning patients can learn more about Mint Dentistry’s $15,000 Whitening Transformation Contest by scheduling an appointment or stopping by the office.

Talisa says the goal is simple: helping people feel confident in their smile while making the process stress-free and enjoyable.

If you’re ready to get “race day sexy ready,” you can contact MINT dentistry today at 463-777-6253 to schedule your appointment and learn more about the contest.

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