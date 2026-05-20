‘Sprung’ : Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield & CoCo Jones’ Bring Bone-Chilling Suspense To Malcom D. Lee’s New Twisty-Turny Thriller

Source: Courtesy / NBC Universal

Peacock just released the new trailer for Strung. A psychological thriller produced by Tyler Perry and Jason Blum and starring Chloë Bailey, amongst a full cast that reads like your film wish list. Watch the new trailer for Strung and check out first look images inside.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee and premiering June 26, Strung looks like a promising film for you and your friends to watch together. So text the group chat and tell everyone to keep that Friday night completely free.

According to the official press release, Strung follows a talented violinist who takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and deeply enigmatic family. What starts as a dream opportunity quickly becomes something far more unsettling as she becomes entangled in their opulent world and begins uncovering secrets that force her to question her safety, her dreams and even her own sanity.

Source: Courtesy / NBC Universal

Now let us talk about this cast because it is genuinely something to behold. Bailey leads the film as the violinist at the center of the story, which already has fans paying close attention. Fans have been waiting for Chloë to get a role this substantial and this tonally different from anything she has done before. Lynn Whitfield brings her decades of commanding screen presence to what promises to be one of the more chilling supporting performances of the year. Lucien Laviscount — who built a whole new international fanbase through Emily in Paris, — steps into a role that sounds like it is going to use his charm in very specific and very unsettling ways. Anna Diop — who horror audiences already know and trust from Nope — is also joining this talented cast. And Coco Jones rounds out a cast that — on paper alone — is one of the strongest assembled for a thriller in recent memory.

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Source: Courtesy / NBC Universal

The production pedigree behind this film is equally impressive. Perry and Blum producing together is a collaboration that makes complete sense creatively — even if it is not one you might have predicted. With Perry’s storytelling instincts and Blum’s genre expertise combining under Malcolm D. Lee’s direction, this is poised to be an exciting and masterful watch. Lee is best known for comedies like the Girls Trip and Barbershop franchises, which makes his pivot to psychological thriller genuinely interesting to watch unfold.

Source: Courtesy / NBC Universal

The film is produced by Peachtree and Vine and Blumhouse in association with Blackmaled Productions, written by Alan McElroy and executive produced by Philip Waley, Shaun S. Sutton, Alan McElroy and Giselle Johnson-Morris. Every person attached to this project has a track record worth respecting.

Source: Courtesy / NBC Universal

Strung premieres exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 26. Add it to your watchlist now and thank us later when you are sitting up at midnight unable to sleep because of what you just watched.

Check out the new trailer below: