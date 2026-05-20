Indiana Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Review of Childcare Funding

Source: Kowit Phangkee / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a bipartisan push from state lawmakers, Indiana’s interim Fiscal Policy Committee will reconvene in the coming weeks to address the state’s looming childcare funding shortage and evaluate long-term options for working families.

The decision comes after a bipartisan group of state senators pressured Republican leadership to conduct a formal analysis of state childcare funding. Lawmakers say the issue has reached a boiling point as families across the state struggle to find and afford reliable care.

“Everyone’s hearing from their constituents about the need for a sustainable childcare approach,” said State Senator Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington), the Indiana Senate Minority Leader and one of the primary authors of the request. “We need to come together and really find solutions like other states have, but find the solution that’s going to work for Indiana.”

The urgency follows a massive financial reshuffling in April, when the state funneled $200 million from the Financial Responsibility and Opportunity Growth (FROG) fund into the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) voucher program. While Governor Mike Braun noted the temporary funding boost would clear an estimated 14,000 children off the state’s voucher waitlist, providers warn the underlying crisis is far from resolved.

For Jacqueline Strong, an administrator with Little Duckling Early Learning in Indianapolis, the influx of cash was a short-term lifeline. It allowed her facility to reopen classrooms previously shuttered by budget cuts. However, she notes that state vouchers still fail to cover the true total cost of care.

“We’re still trimming down the fat, so to speak, within our own budget,” Strong said. “We don’t have much more fat to trim… administrators, like myself… none of our administrators have received a raise in the past two years.”

Last month, officials with the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) explicitly warned the State Budget Committee that the FROG funding injection is temporary. Without a significant, permanent commitment from the General Assembly in the upcoming legislative session, the program faces a steep financial cliff.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“How do we continue funding something so important and so critical like childcare with something that we’re being told isn’t a sustainable revenue source?” Senator Yoder questioned. “We have to be able to study it before we come into this next budget session.”

Families “Left Out” of the Conversation

Beyond keeping providers afloat, Strong hopes the interim committee will look at middle-class families who find themselves stuck in a systemic gap. Under current rules, many families make slightly too much money to qualify for state assistance but still do not earn enough to afford skyrocketing private tuition rates.

“There’s a large number of families that are unable to afford care, but they earn too much money to participate in the voucher program,” Strong explained. “Those families, I feel like, are being left out of the conversation completely.”

The upcoming committee meetings will be completely open to the public, though an official calendar has not yet been finalized. The committee is facing a strict deadline, with a final report and formal policy recommendations due to leadership by November 1.

Despite the uncertainty, providers say the upcoming testimony is a step in the right direction.

“I’m very confident that something will come to fruition,” Strong said. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We just don’t know how long the tunnel is.”

Indiana Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Review of Childcare Funding was originally published on wibc.com