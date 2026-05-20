Source: Martin University / martin university

Eastern Star Church Purchases Former Martin University Campus in Indianapolis

A major piece of Indianapolis history is entering a new chapter.

Eastern Star Church has officially purchased the former campus of Martin University located northeast of downtown Indianapolis. The acquisition comes months after Martin University announced it would cease operations earlier this year, leaving many community members wondering what would happen to the historic property.

According to church leaders, the campus will now become part of Eastern Star’s “Renewing Our Community for the Kingdom” initiative, also known as ROCK.

The initiative focuses on strengthening communities through education, affordable housing, financial empowerment, and community-centered resources.

Executive Pastor Anthony Murdock says the vision for the space goes beyond simply preserving the property.

“This is a community project,” Murdock shared. “This center will be defined as the Rock Impact Center, and we plan to have impact in the community.”

The church officially closed on the property on May 8 after the campus was listed for $3.5 million. Leaders say the site includes nearly 30 parcels of land that could eventually be transformed into affordable housing developments and additional community resources.

Eastern Star Church also plans to host a community open house within the next few months to connect with residents and local organizations about the future of the area.

While changes are expected to begin soon, church leadership emphasized the importance of honoring Martin University’s legacy and long-standing impact on Indianapolis and the Black community.

Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’re continuing to pray for the advancement of Martin University and thank God for all they’ve done in this community,” Murdock said.

Construction on some housing developments could begin before the end of the year as the church begins reimagining the campus for future generations.

The move marks a significant moment for Indianapolis, preserving a historic Black educational space while creating new opportunities for community growth and investment.

RELATED: Martin University

RELATED: Alumni Demand Leadership Change as Martin University Pauses Operations

RELATED: Martin University Board of Trustees moves to liquidate assets