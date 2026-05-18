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Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026)

Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026)

Winning the pole at Indy is a statement. It means your car is the fastest of the fast, your crew built something special, and your nerve held firm when the entire paddock was watching.

Published on May 18, 2026

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  • Pole position earns $100k, trophy, and a week in the spotlight.
  • Only 21 pole sitters have gone on to win the Indy 500 race.
  • Rookies rarely claim the pole, with only 3 doing so in over a century.
AUTO: MAY 17 IndyCar - Indianapolis 500 - Pole Day
Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026)

At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race begins before race day.

Every May, the world’s greatest open-wheel drivers hurl their machines around the legendary 2.5-mile oval at speeds that defy comprehension, chasing one of motorsport’s most coveted honors: the pole position for the Indianapolis 500.

Winning the pole at Indy is a statement.

It means your car is the fastest of the fast, your crew built something special, and your nerve held firm when the entire paddock was watching.

The driver who claims it earns $100,000, a trophy, and one weeks of spotlight.

2026 | Alex Palou Earns Pole for 110th Indy 500

2025 | Shwartzman The First Rookie To Take Indy 500 Pole In 42 Years

The tradition stretches back to 1911, when the very first Indianapolis 500 was run and Lewis Strang earned the inaugural pole.

In those early years, starting positions were determined by entry order and simple speed trials.

But as the race grew into a global institution, so did the drama of qualifying.

Today, it culminates in the Firestone Fast Six which is a shootout of the six quickest cars, running one at a time in a pressure-cooker atmosphere unique to any sport.

The pole does not guarantee the win.

Of the 110 races run through 2026, the pole sitter has gone on to win just 21 times.

Of the more than 70 unique drivers to win the Indy pole, most have done it only once — a reminder of how rarely the stars align perfectly.

Only three rookies have ever claimed the top spot: Lewis Strang in 1911, Italian road-racer Teo Fabi in 1983, and Robert Shwartzman in 2025 — a feat that stunned the paddock each time it occurred.

Take a look below at the Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026).

YearDriverQualifying Speed
2026Alex Palou232.248 mph
2025Robert Shwartzman232.790 mph
2024Scott McLaughlin234.220 mph
2023Alex Palou234.217 mph
2022Scott Dixon234.046 mph
2021Scott Dixon231.685 mph
2020Marco Andretti231.068 mph
2019Simon Pagenaud229.992 mph
2018Ed Carpenter229.618 mph
2017Scott Dixon232.164 mph
2016James Hinchcliffe230.760 mph
2015Scott Dixon226.760 mph
2014Ed Carpenter231.067 mph
2013Ed Carpenter228.762 mph
2012Ryan Briscoe226.484 mph
2011Alex Tagliani227.472 mph
2010Hélio Castroneves224.864 mph
2009Hélio Castroneves224.864 mph
2008Scott Dixon226.366 mph
2007Hélio Castroneves225.817 mph
2006Sam Hornish Jr.228.985 mph
2005Tony Kanaan227.566 mph
2004Buddy Rice222.024 mph
2003Hélio Castroneves231.725 mph
2002Bruno Junqueira231.342 mph
2001Scott Sharp226.037 mph
2000Greg Ray223.471 mph
1999Arie Luyendyk225.179 mph
1998Billy Boat223.503 mph
1997Arie Luyendyk218.263 mph
1996Scott Brayton233.718 mph
1995Scott Brayton231.604 mph
1994Al Unser Jr.228.011 mph
1993Arie Luyendyk223.967 mph
1992Roberto Guerrero232.482 mph
1991Rick Mears224.113 mph
1990Emerson Fittipaldi225.301 mph
1989Rick Mears223.885 mph
1988Rick Mears219.198 mph
1987Mario Andretti215.390 mph
1986Rick Mears216.828 mph
1985Pancho Carter212.583 mph
1984Tom Sneva210.029 mph
1983Teo Fabi207.395 mph
1982Rick Mears207.004 mph
1981Bobby Unser200.546 mph
1980Johnny Rutherford192.256 mph
1979Rick Mears193.736 mph
1978Tom Sneva202.156 mph
1977Tom Sneva198.884 mph
1976Johnny Rutherford188.957 mph
1975A.J. Foyt193.976 mph
1974A.J. Foyt191.632 mph
1973Johnny Rutherford198.413 mph
1972Bobby Unser195.940 mph
1971Peter Revson178.696 mph
1970Al Unser170.221 mph
1969A.J. Foyt170.568 mph
1968Joe Leonard171.559 mph
1967Mario Andretti168.982 mph
1966Mario Andretti165.899 mph
1965A.J. Foyt161.233 mph
1964Jimmy Clark158.828 mph
1963Parnelli Jones151.153 mph
1962Parnelli Jones150.370 mph
1961Eddie Sachs147.481 mph
1960Eddie Sachs146.592 mph
1959Johnny Thomson145.908 mph
1958Dick Rathmann145.974 mph
1957Pat O’Connor143.948 mph
1956Pat Flaherty145.596 mph
1955Jerry Hoyt140.045 mph
1954Jack McGrath141.033 mph
1953Bill Vukovich138.392 mph
1952Fred Agabashian138.010 mph
1951Duke Nalon136.498 mph
1950Walt Faulkner134.343 mph
1949Duke Nalon132.939 mph
1948Rex Mays130.577 mph
1947Ted Horn126.564 mph
1946Cliff Bergere126.471 mph
1941Mauri Rose128.691 mph
1940Rex Mays127.850 mph
1939Jimmy Snyder130.138 mph
1938Floyd Roberts125.506 mph
1937Bill Cummings123.455 mph
1936Rex Mays119.644 mph
1935Rex Mays120.736 mph
1934Kelly Petillo119.329 mph
1933Bill Cummings118.521 mph
1932Lou Moore117.363 mph
1931Russ Snowberger112.769 mph
1930Billy Arnold113.268 mph
1929Cliff Woodbury120.599 mph
1928Leon Duray122.391 mph
1927Frank Lockhart120.100 mph
1926Earl Cooper111.735 mph
1925Leon Duray113.196 mph
1924Jimmy Murphy108.037 mph
1923Tommy Milton108.170 mph
1922Jimmy Murphy100.500 mph
1921Ralph DePalma100.750 mph
1920Ralph DePalma99.650 mph
1919René Thomas104.780 mph
1916Johnny Aitken96.690 mph
1915Howdy Wilcox98.900 mph
1914Jean Chassagne
1913Caleb Bragg
1912Gil Anderson
1911Lewis Strang

Note: The race was not held in 1917–1918 (World War I) or 1942–1945 (World War II). Speed data unavailable for some early races when qualifying was determined by entry order rather than timed runs.

Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026) was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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