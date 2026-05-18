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Woods By Jordyn Just Dropped The Perfect Summer Tote

Jordyn Woods’ New Summer Tote Was Inspired By Bachelorette Beach Plans

Jordyn Woods' latest Woods by Jordyn drop is giving beach bag, carry-on, and everyday summer essentials all in one.

Published on May 18, 2026

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Jordyn Woods' New Largo Beach Tote Is A Must-Have In Your Summer Collection
Source: Woods by Jordyn / Woods by Jordyn

Jordyn Woods knows a good bag when she sees one. And now, the fashionista and founder behind Woods by Jordyn is making sure we do too, with a tote for every summer plan on our calendars.

Her brand just dropped the Largo Beach Tote as the first release from its summer collection. The timing is perfect. We’re heading into all the seasons that matter during the warm months: sundress season, airport travel season, beach day season, and “throw everything in the bag and go” season.

Jordyn Woods Knows What The Girls Need In A Summer Bag

The Largo Beach Tote retails for $125. It comes in black raffia and natural raffia, giving us options for summer styling. The design is chic, on trend, and functional. It has a durable raffia exterior, a WOODS logo plate, a button snap closure, and a roomy shape made for the real essentials. We’re talking lip gloss, sunscreen, a hair brush, makeup bag, sunglasses, phone charger, candy, snacks, and whatever else.

The natural raffia option is perfect for a yacht day in Miami, a poolside lunch, or that St. Tropez fantasy sitting in the group chat. Pair it with a sundress, bikini, and cover-up, or a crisp white set, and the look will slay.

Jordyn Woods' New Largo Beach Tote Is A Must-Have In Your Summer Collection
Source: Woods by Jordyn / Woods by Jordyn

Jordyn Woods’ New Summer Tote Bag Was Inspired By Bachelorette Beach Plans

Jordyn said the beach version came from her own travel plans.

“I knew I wanted to bring the Largo on my bachelorette trip to St. Barth’s, so I made it as a beach bag for myself,” she told press. She added that it became “the best beach bag” and “works great as a carry-on too.”

The black raffia version gives the same summer energy with a little more edge. It would eat with a crop top and shorts, a breezy maxi dress, or a chill airport outfit.

Jordyn clearly knows what the girls need, but we aren’t surprised. She is a fashion killer in her own right. Jordyn serves lewk after lewk in support of her NBA star fiancé Karl Anthony Towns, her own business ventures and brand collabs, and A-list events.

Jordyn clears the room with her style, and her newest tote embodies her fashion POV. See why at WoodsByJordyn.com.

Jordyn Woods’ New Summer Tote Was Inspired By Bachelorette Beach Plans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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