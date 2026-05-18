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Hoosiers Join Military During Enlistment Ceremony at IMS

250 Hoosiers joined the military Sunday morning during enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Published on May 18, 2026

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Indiana National Guard logo.
Source: (Logo provided by the Indiana National Guard.)

INDIANAPOLIS — 250 Hoosiers joined the military Sunday morning during the enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Indiana National Guard Major General Larry Muennich delivered the Oath of Enlistment to the 250 recruits at Pagoda Plaza.

The event included several speakers, including IMS and IndyCar President Doug Boles, Senator Jim Banks, and U.S. Representatives Victoria Spartz, Jefferson Shreve, and Michael Dodd. Organizers noted the 250 enlistees specifically represent America’s upcoming 250th year of freedom.

Taking the Oath of Enlistment is one of the first steps toward military service, symbolizing a recruit’s transition into a role defined by dedication, sacrifice, and a deep commitment to service values.

Hoosiers Join Military During Enlistment Ceremony at IMS was originally published on wibc.com

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