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INTERVIEW: Scott McLaughlin Brings Humor, Honesty Ahead of Indy 500

McLaughlin also spoke candidly about last year’s painful Indy 500 moment, calling it one of the hardest days of his life.

Published on May 15, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Scott McLaughlin Brings Humor, Honesty Ahead of Indy 500

Scott McLaughlin brought his usual mix of charm, honesty, and easy humor to the show ahead of the Indianapolis 500, quickly signing off on Kevin’s decision to watch golf during the segment.

With rain slowing Fast Friday plans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, McLaughlin joked that he’d gladly do the same while keeping an eye on his 18-month-old daughter.

The Team Penske driver also shared details from a recent trip to the Masters, where he spent the day with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

McLaughlin said one of the best parts of Augusta was the phone-free setup, calling it a rare chance to disconnect from the world for 12 hours and simply enjoy the action.

As for Fast Friday, McLaughlin made clear why drivers feel a different kind of tension.

He said the added boost brings a jump of roughly 10 to 12 miles per hour, with top speeds nearing 245 or 246 mph, creating the kind of nerves that hit before drivers even reach the track.

Rain, however, threatened to delay that much-anticipated track time.

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McLaughlin also spoke candidly about last year’s painful Indy 500 moment, calling it one of the hardest days of his life.

Still, he said he has worked to turn that experience into growth, using it to build character and fuel a new chapter this May.

Off the track, McLaughlin balanced race talk with family life, describing his daughter climbing around the team bus during the interview.

He also showed his diehard Knicks loyalty, laughing about a past coffee wager with Ed Carpenter over the Pacers-Knicks rivalry.

INTERVIEW: Scott McLaughlin Brings Humor, Honesty Ahead of Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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